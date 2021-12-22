Nouf Al-Ayadhi

ROME: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) honored for the first time a Kuwaiti woman amongst its best young employees for 2021 during an annual recognition awards ceremony. In a statement to the press, Kuwait’s permanent mission at the FAO said the Director-General of the organization, Qu Dongy, awarded the human resources regional manager, Nouf Al-Ayadhi, a certificate of recognition during a ceremony attended by more than 1,600 of her colleagues. It also mentioned that Al-Ayadhi is the first Kuwaiti woman to receive the certificate for achievements in innovation, knowledge-sharing, operational effectiveness, efficiency, teamwork and collaboration, as well as diversity and inclusiveness. Ayadhi is a Master degree holder in Business Administration from Bocconi University, an esteemed university in Italy, and is the first Kuwaiti woman to work for FAO since 2018. —KUNA

