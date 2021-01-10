Failure of an American democratic system?

By Abdulaziz Al-Anjeri

It is certainly not the America the world knows; it was an unimaginable day. There are two ways to interpret what has happened in DC. One is to see it as the failure of a democratic system. But it’s more accurate to see it as the extreme manifestation of a system that allows people to have a voice. The incoming administration needs to mend the divisions in American society. But it is important to also remember that in other political systems, the protests would not have been allowed to have a voice; the protestors would’ve been killed, jailed or beaten down.

President Biden will need to rebuild a divided nation during a period of continued chaos, death and suffering resulting from the persistence of the novel coronavirus. However, history has proven that America can overcome tragedies, no matter how big they are, and provide a level of solutions and implementation mechanisms that seek equality and justice for all.

It is a true democratic country in which the decisions are made by the decision-makers who are the American people themselves. Therefore, what happened cannot be measured and analyzed by comparisons or contrasts with other countries and different systems of government.

America’s rule and its democracy allows actions sometimes severe, misguided or appalling, but will always have a reaction that upholds the rule of law no matter what. And that’s why people trust the so-called American system. Mistakes will happen, but along with them corrective measures too.

The new Biden administration has nominated a “Justice Team” experienced and well respected for the Justice Department management headed by Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland, who said “I would not have accepted this nomination, if I had not been assured that the department would return to its original purpose of providing equal justice under the law.” All criminals will be treated equally under the law.