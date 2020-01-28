By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The horse “Ezallah” owned by Al-Mulla stable won the Equestrian and Hunting Club Cup in the seventh run for the first class horses for 1,200 meters at the end of the 13th gathering horse race at the club in a time of 1.13.1 minutes, followed Al-Ashras owned by Daeya, and Zaboon Al-Hard for Al-Mulla.

In the sixth run for beginners for 1,400 meters, horse Mighbash won first place with the time 1.28.7 minutes, while the horse Bulldozer won the cup of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Club for the mixed horses in the fifth run for the mixed horses in the fifth run for 1,600 meters in 1.43.5 minutes, while the horse Ramadhan won the Arab Horse Center Cup for 1,200 meters in 1.27.3 minutes in the fourth run.

In the third run for the Arab Horse Center, Pure Arab Horses, the horse “Mamdouh Al-Jazeera” won the race of 1200 meters in 1.31.2 minutes. In the second run for second class horses for 1,200 meters the horse “Sail Al-Fahaheel”, from Al-Dabbous stable won first place in 1.13.3 minutes, while the horse “Thuraya” from Abu Shaiba stable won first place in 2.13.6 in the first run for 2,000 meters.