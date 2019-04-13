Explosive package found at airport

KUWAIT: Security officers are investigating a suspicious package at Kuwait’s airport over the possibility it may contain unidentified “dangerous substances”, authorities said on Friday. The package, in the shape of a book, was found after a routine cargo check, said the interior ministry, adding the package has been taken to forensics as investigations are ongoing. Al-Jarida newspaper elaborated in a report that the explosive package was being sent via courier to a military office in the US, adding the hollowed-out book contained batteries and TNT. – Agencies

