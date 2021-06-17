After months of closure, museums in Kuwait reopened this week to crowds of visitors. One of the most popular is the historical Bait Al-Othman Museum. Located on Abdullah Al-Othman Street in Hawally, the museum aims to document the pre-oil era of Kuwait’s history and culture.

Inaugurated in 2013, Bait Al-Othman was renovated by the Kuwait Heritage Team, which has preserved noteworthy and historical artifacts of the country in its beautifully refurbished rooms. The museum is built in traditional Kuwaiti-style architecture with big courtyards and wooden ceilings, doors and windows. Its parking lot is full of old cars from the Historical, Vintage and Classic Cars Museum of Kuwait.

The museum has rare historical items and antiques from old Kuwaiti houses. Various handicrafts and Kuwaiti dhow models are also on display. Other items include old movies and memorabilia of Kuwaiti companies such as Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwait Airways, with outfits and pictures of the old airport on display.

The museum’s visiting hours are Mornings: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoons: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. It is open daily except on Friday mornings. The entry fee is KD 1.