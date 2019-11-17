Zero expat manpower in three state departments

KUWAIT: Recent Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) reports showed that there are zero expats amongst the workforce of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), the public authority for the Holy Quran and sunnah publication and propagation and the community development center.



The statistics published by Al-Qabas daily yesterday also showed that the total number of expats working for government bodies dropped from 127,000 to 123,000 in 2019, with the presence of only one expat employee in the international organizations’ liaison office, another at the Municipal Council, three at Boursa Kuwait and eight in the citizens’ service agency.



Further statistics showed the numbers of expat employees working in 89 government bodies – 531 work for the public authority for the disabled (35 percent of its workforce), 4,425 work for the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company compared to only 145 citizens, and 2,000 expats work for Kuwait Oil Company.



Statistics also showed that the number of citizens working for foreign embassies in Kuwait is low, with a total of 2,422 employees, while the total number of expat employees working for Kuwait Airways is 5,953 out of a total workforce of 6,835 employees. In addition, statistics showed 278 out of the total workforce of 348 working for Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences are expats. There are also 4,028 expats working in the awqaf ministry, 1,201 in the council of ministers, 586 working in the ministry of social affairs and 330 working for the parliament.



Meanwhile, the report showed that the least number of expat employees worked for the oil ministry with only seven expat employees, one at the Arab Center for Educational Technologies, 11 at the vocational training institute and 23 in the Kuwait National Fund For Small And Medium Enterprise Development.



On the other hand, the highest number of expat employees work for the health ministry – 33,926 employees, followed by the education ministry with 27,545, defense ministry with 17,990, interior ministry with 7,284, ministry of services with 108, commerce ministry with 116, the finance ministry with 148, the foreign ministry with 347, the housing authority with 450, public works ministry with 515, Amiri Diwan with 839, information ministry with 1,138, justice ministry with 1,138 and electricity and water ministry with 1,177 employees. The report also showed very low numbers of expats in various government authorities, with only 66 in the manpower authority, 24 in the competition protection authority, 44 in the anti-corruption authority, 74 in the food and nutrition authority, 63 in the Capital Markets Authority, 35 in Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, 63 in Kuwait Oil Tankers Company, 38 in the national security department, 419 in the Crown Prince Diwan, 112 in Kuwait Investment Authority, 151 in the Central Bank, 37 in the Credit Bank and 171 in Kuwait Ports Authority.

KNPC revenues

A recent report by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) showed that by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company’s total revenues increased this year to reach KD 9.242 billion, an increase of KD 2.01 billion compared to the previous year. The report also showed that net losses were KD 213.115 million compared to net profits of KD 134.6 million in the previous year. The report indicated the losses were due to compensation paid to retirees and employees shifting to sister oil companies, namely Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).



Moreover, the report showed the total workforce of the company is 6,319, an increase of 167 employees compared to the previous year, without any change in the company’s budget. In addition, the report explained that the total number of citizens working for the company is 5,517 (87.31 percent of the total manpower), an increase of 158 citizens compared to the previous year. Arabs working for the company are 119, in addition to 683 employees of various other nationalities.

The report stressed that KNPC tested 225 newly graduated engineers applying to work for KPC and its subsidiary companies, including 85 applying to KNPC. The report added that 203 refinery operators and chemical industry technicians were appointed.

KD 136,000 citation

Ahmadi municipality inspectors inspected projects in the southern areas to make sure safety and storage licenses there are valid. In this regard, the acting safety manager at the office Khaled Al-Ajmi said the tour resulted in filing a citation of KD 136,000 for unauthorized use of government property and issuing 12 warning notices for dumping construction debris on streets.

KD 10.7 million

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry yesterday announced spending KD 10.7 million on subsidizing supply and construction goods for citizens in October. A press release the ministry issued explained that KD 6.1 million of the aforementioned sum was spent on subsidizing food supplies including infant formula and other food items, while KD 4.6 million was spent on subsidizing construction materials.

By A Saleh and Agencies