KUWAIT: Chairman of a governmental committee dealing with ‘bachelors’ living in private residential areas Ammar Al-Ammar said citizens renting their apartments in private ‘residential areas’ to expat families is not a problem and will not be discussed in the next committee meeting, because the committee’s work is limited to renting to bachelors. He said governorates were instructed to report the cases they have received, provided that each governorate submits its report to the committee meeting by April 1.

Meanwhile, the misdemeanors court struck down a ruling to demolish the fourth floor of a house in Um Al-Haiman, cancelled the owner’s fines and made him sign an undertaking of good behavior for three years. The public prosecution had charged the owner with building a fourth floor on his house without a license. The comprehensive court fined the suspect KD 500 in absentia and ordered the removal of the fourth floor. The defendant appealed the ruling through his lawyer, who said his client was forced to build the floor because of the large number of his family members. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai