Emir of Kuwait Shiekh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah photos, displayed at a billbored in the streets of Kuwait to convey their condolences on his death in Kuwait City, on October 1, 2020.

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: The expatriate community in Kuwait expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the sad demise of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Most messages centered on the fact that Kuwait hosted and embrace them, and for his role as a great leader during his reign.

Haide Somera, a Filipino who works at a US camp, said: “Thank you for accepting us here and letting us work in this beautiful country. Many Filipinos including myself have made this country our own, and our lives were positively impacted financially. There are no words that can adequately express our gratitude for all that you have done during this period of uncertainty. We thank you so much Kuwait and HH the Amir for allowing us to live here.”

Pakistani Muhammad Irfan said he felt great sorrow on the passing of Sheikh Sabah. “I personally thank HH the Amir for his appreciation on the contribution of each and every Pakistani currently in Kuwait. I witnessed the entire era of this great reign. He did a tremendous job for us expats – I am thankful for everything and may his soul rest in peace. We will miss him,” he said.

Kristian dela Paza, a Filipino restaurant manager, thanked the late Amir for his support and for hosting many of his countrymen in Kuwait. “I enjoy being here in this fantastic country. I thank you because your country has given me the chance to showcase my skills and be a better Filipino. A million thanks to HH the Amir and may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Arish, an Indian computer programmer, said he was sad to hear about the Amir’s passing. “What I know is that he was a champion of humanity. He was a great leader and also a great giver, especially to his people. He will be missed, and I would like to thank him for everything and for making our lives easy. Thank you HH the Amir,” he said.

Hassan, an Egyptian teacher, said he was touched by the benevolent acts of HH the Amir and his unquestionable love for his country and people. “We live here, and although there are some decisions that we do not like, we were loved by this Amir very much. We are cared for and are in better conditions. We like to remember his role, especially in trying to unite the leadership of GCC countries and for the safety and security we all enjoy. Thank you HH the Amir for the legacy of hope for humanity,” he said.

Bridge Yu also thanked the late Amir for his leadership. “To the Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait, I want to personally express my great sorrow on the death of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah. I thank you for the great leadership which we all enjoyed during your reign. Thank you,” he said.