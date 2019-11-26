Expat, bedoon students could be expelled to create room for Kuwaitis in public schools

30,000 non-Kuwaiti students currently registered in public schools

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is currently listing all non-Kuwaiti students in various public schools pending expelling those who do not meet public school admission conditions, well-informed sources said. “The current numbers indicate that a great deal of violations are involved,” the sources said. They added the move will include expelling expat and bedoon (stateless) students in order to put an end to overcrowding in certain schools, namely those in Farwaniya and Jahra.



The sources added that educational zone directors have been instructed to check non-Kuwait students’ cases to make sure they meet public schools admission conditions and list all violations pending expulsion next year. Moreover, the sources stressed that unlike employees involved in violations, parents will not be punished for any illegal registration. “Over 30,000 non-Kuwaiti students are currently registered in public schools with a very high cost despite MoE’s attempts to cut expenses,” the sources stressed.

In addition, the sources explained that non-Kuwaiti students include children of Kuwaiti women, the children of teachers, diplomats, cemetery workers and others. Sources said bedoons currently registered in public schools include children of Kuwaiti women and military personnel only.

Online payment

Ministry of Health’s (MoH) assistant undersecretary for food and medicine control Dr Abdullah Al-Bader announced launching an online payment service to collect the fees to obtain medical equipment and lab needs documents from the engineering department effective Dec 1. Bader added that the new online payment service will enable companies and suppliers registered with MoH to purchase the tender condition handbooks advertised on MoH’s website and the official gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm without visiting the MoH engineering department.

‘Urfi’ marriage

The justice ministry yesterday stressed that ‘Urfi’ (customary) marriage is incriminated under Kuwaiti laws, and that unlike other countries, Kuwait’s ministry of justice does not accredit any ‘Urfi’ marriage contracts made between couples. In this regard, the manager of the ministry’s attestation department Dr Fahd Al-Dhaen said deserting spouses and harsh financial conditions have significant impact on divorce rates, which are increasing.

By A Saleh