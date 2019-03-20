Ex-con robs ambulance

KUWAIT: Efforts by Capital traffic patrols helped determine the identity of the suspect involved in the theft of an ambulance from Farwaniya Hospital – an ex-convict jailed for drugs offences. He was arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

Separately, firemen put out a blaze reported in a power transformer in the Rahaya desert area in Jahra yesterday. A call was received about an explosion and fire in a transformer, so occupational Jahra and Tahreer fire stations responded under the command of Meshaal Al-Abdally. The power was cut off and fire put out. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun