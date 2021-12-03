Kuwait is among a short list of countries whose residents can still travel to Europe without restrictions.

The Council of the European Union has recently updated its list of countries for which travel restrictions should be abolished to include the following: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity). The Council removed Jordan and Namibia from the list after estimating the COVID-19 situation there. The list is reviewed every two weeks.