BRUSSELS: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Al-Dhafiri concluded his one-day visit to Brussels Tuesday evening after holding constructive and successful talks with European Union and Belgian officials. “I heard today from the EU highest appreciation of Kuwait’s role in the region and its foreign policy which was led by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and is being completed by determination and strength by HH Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” he told the press after the talks. He said Kuwait is leading the “active diplomacy” by having contacts and communication with the countries of the region to create a climate of regional stability and security.

“The Kuwaiti diplomatic heritage has become an example for the countries of the world and the EU speaks about this Kuwaiti example,” stressed Dhafiri. He said that dialogue with the EU is essential and a strategy for the state of Kuwait and added that “we are continuing this dialogue with all our determination to deepen the bilateral ties.

“It was very heartwarming to hear that the EU intends to respond to the Kuwaiti request to lift the Schengen visa for Kuwaitis because of the high trust for Kuwait in Brussels he said and hoped that this would happen in the near future.” The EU-Kuwaiti relations are strong and distinguished by their untiring efforts for peace and stability and resolving problems based on international law and the UN charter,” he added.

Dhafiri had met earlier the Secretary-General of the EU External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino who said “the relationship between the EU and Kuwait are very important, very relevant for us.” “It is a key country in the Gulf region but also beyond playing a very positive and constructive role in the region,” Sannino said welcoming the Kuwaiti delegation. “We appreciate this. We are trying to enhance the relationship with the region. We are going to create a communication relation with the EU and countries of the Gulf which is shaping a framework in enhancing our common work,” he added.

Dhafiri also met Theodora Gentzis Director General of the Belgian foreign ministry Tuesday afternoon and discussed Belgian-Kuwaiti relations and ways to strengthen and deepen the relations in all sectors, trade, economic, investments or security. “We are happy to have a strong relationship with the Kingdom of Belgium and Belgium and we seek to develop this relation to the strategic level,” he said. “Belgium’s role is pivotal and Kuwait’s role is also pivotal in the region,” he stressed.

Dhafiri’s visit began with in a luncheon meeting in Brussels today with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Political Director of the EEAS. Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar assistant foreign minister for the office of deputy foreign minister and Ambassador Naser Al Hain assistant foreign minister for European affairs, Kuwait’s ambassador to the EU, Belgium and NATO Jasem Al-Budaiwi also attended the meetings. – KUNA