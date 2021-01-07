KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait plays a vital role in humanitarian assistance worldwide, said Ethiopian Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulfattah Hassan in a statement. After a meeting with chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Ambassador Hassan said that Kuwait was a leading nation when it came to supporting humanitarian causes on a national, regional, and international level.

In regards to his meeting with Dr Sayer, the diplomat indicated that it focused on bolstering partnership between both countries especially within the humanitarian domain. Meanwhile, Dr Sayer welcomed the visit of the diplomat to the KRCS headquarters, indicating that the society was following up and evaluating the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia. He indicated that he brief Ambassador Hassan on KRCS activities in Kuwait and abroad, showcasing the vital role played by the society in providing assistance to those in need. – KUNA