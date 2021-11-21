KUWAIT: The Ethiopian Embassy in Kuwait will open a temporary consular section to deliver renewed passports to Ethiopian nationals effective today and for a week, the Consular Department at Kuwait Foreign Ministry said yesterday. The passports’ handover will be at Al-Yarmouk Sports Club in Mishref from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Personnel will hand over the new passport to the Ethiopian citizen or their sponsor provided that the old passport or a receipt are presented, the department explained.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a phone call from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, discussing means of boosting bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and exchanging views on latest regional and international developments of common concern. – KUNA