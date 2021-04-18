KUWAIT: The Kuwait Esports Club has recently joined the Global Esports Federation (GEF) as a fully recognized member; the latest achievement as the club continues to achieve successes at the international level. KEC received confirmation from the leadership of GEF on the status of their membership, and a welcoming message of support and cooperation for the development and advancement of electronic sports at the global level.

Abdullah Al-Ali, President of the Kuwaiti Esports Club, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Public Authority for Sports and its General Director, Dr Hmoud Flayteh, and the Deputy Director-General of Competitive Sports Sector, Dr Saqr Al-Mulla, for their cooperation and support for the club, which is evident in the successive international recognition of KEC. Ali promised more achievements and successes, and that KEC will soon launch a number of tournaments to meet the demands and aspirations of all those interested in esports.