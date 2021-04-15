KUWAIT: The Public Environment Authority (EPA) has been monitoring the appearance of red tide stretching from Al-Salam beach in Kuwait Bay all the way to Al-Sulaibikhat Bay, amid some floating dead fish. EPA said in a statement on Wednesday that a team of the authority scooped up some samples and examined them at the laboratory.

The examination revealed that the samples contained some Myrionecta rubra algae at a rate of 150,300 per liter. A survey of the mentioned region showed alteration of the water color, close to rain drainage sewers, adding that “human coastal activities” have negatively impacted on the quality of the seawater, causing the red tide and fish deaths. EPA will survey other locations off the coast in coming days. – KUNA