KUWAIT: The Environment Public Authority distributed one million eco-friendly bags among cooperative societies in the country’s six governorates on Tuesday. The move is part of a campaign to raise public awareness about environment protection and minimize use of harmful plastic bags, said director of EPA’s public relations and media department Sheikha Al-Ibrahim.

EPA carries out this campaign in cooperation with the fund of environment protection with a view to encouraging the public to use the eco-friendly or ecobags instead of the traditional ones that are hazardous to environment, she said. Ecobags are made of organic materials and alcohol (fennel) that degenerate in hot water and leave no harmful impacts on air, soil or water.

An ecobag is strong enough to carry up to 10 kg, she pointed out. After the end of the ongoing campaign, EPA will coordinate with cooperatives countrywide to replace the traditional bags with the eco-friendly ones, Ibrahim added. – KUNA