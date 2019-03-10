KUWAIT: A map released by the Interior Ministry showing the closed entrance, exit and road (in yellow).

KUWAIT: The traffic department in cooperation with Public Authority for Roads and Transport will close the entrance and exit across from the Civil Service Commission’s building on Airport Road on Wednesday, March 13, for 45 days to complete the final work on the Jahra road project. The alternative roads are: Entrance to Jahra road before the foreign ministry authentications building; Entrance to Jamal Abdul-Nasser Road with Abdulrahman Al-Bader Road; Entrance to Second Ring Road opposite Road 61.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun