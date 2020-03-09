KUWAIT: Oil Minister and Acting Electricity and Water Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel (right) and Chairman of the Municipal Council Osama Al-Otaibi sign the agreement. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) signed a deal yesterday with the Municipal Council to improve coordination with regards to allocating lands for the ministry’s operations.

Oil Minister and Acting Electricity and Water Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said the Municipal Council is considered a partner of MEW, especially since they have a technical role, adding a memorandum of understanding signed means more cooperation between the two parties – MEW as an executive entity and the Municipal Council as the body responsible for strategies related to allocating lands and preparing laws that decide the allocation operations with which MEW is closely concerned.

Fadhel spoke during the signing of the MoU with the Municipal Council in the presence of the council’s secretary general and other members. Chairman of the Municipal Council Osama Al-Otaibi said the signing of the MoU is considered a new precedent for the council to cooperate with state departments.

He said the MoU enables the Municipal Council to take the right procedures so there will be open lines and better cooperation between the two sides. He said a team will be formed to prepare the platform of this agreement.