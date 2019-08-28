An Israeli soldier temporarily detains a Palestinian youth during clashes following a weekly protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kfar Qaddum, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 23, 2019. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

NEW YORK: Kuwait affirmed refusal to any solution for the Israeli-Arab conflict that does not involve ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian and Arab lands since 1967. The remarks were made by Kuwait’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Mansour Al-Otaibi during the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) session on the situation in the Middle East late Tuesday.

Otaibi noted that almost 25 years had passed since the Oslo Accord was signed, but no progress was seen in implementing the agreement, as Israel continues attacking Palestinians and expanding settlements. Israel is still violating the international law by building illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, forced displacement of Palestinian citizens, arresting Palestinians and destroying buildings, he said.

The situation got worse in Palestine after the US announced recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving embassies to the city, Otaibi said. He added that such actions and violations led the Palestinian government to stop exerting efforts to achieve peace with Israel. Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat affirmed that it is the UNSC’s responsibility to meet the needs and ambitions of the Palestinian people and protect civilians against Israeli violence. Moreover, he called on the international community to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to allow the organization to continue providing education, health and social services to Palestinian refugees.

Despite the escalating tension, the Arab states still look forward to reach a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This includes recognizing Palestine as an independent state, protect the Palestinian right of return, grant Palestinians the right to decide their own fate and compensating Palestinian refugees, in accordance with article number 194 of the UN General Assembly.

Criminal act

Separately, Kuwait has renewed its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, whatever its motives, as it is a criminal act that is not justified and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. This came in a speech last night by Kuwait at the Security Council session on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was delivered by Ambassador Otaibi.

“The fight against terrorism calls for mobilizing all international efforts to confront this criminal scourge by taking measures to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and good governance,” he said. He pointed out that despite the victories achieved by the international community against the terrorist organizations, especially against the so-called Islamic State or Daesh and the military defeat suffered by the organization in Syria with the fall of the city of Baghuz in the province of Deir Ezzor in March, but the Islamic State was not fully eliminated.

Otaibi added that the so-called Islamic State operates and grows secretly in Iraq, Syria and other regions around the world by developing its methods, whether in terrorist operations, financing such operations or recruiting individuals according to the available resources. He noted the report of the Secretary-General, which indicated that the so-called IS is still able to send money to carry out its acts of sabotage in ways that are difficult to detect by the authorities in light of the wealth they control, which amounts to about $300 million. The war against IS in Iraq and Syria has left many humanitarian and security threats and challenges, for example, the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters, returnees, migrants and their families, he said.

Radical ideologies

Prisons were an incubator that contributed to the nurturing and dissemination of radical ideologies among inmates suffering from poverty, marginalization and discrimination, which required further cooperation and communication among Member States and with the support of relevant United Nations entities in further strengthening the rehabilitation and social reintegration efforts of prisoners, including convicts and those convicted of crimes of terrorism.

Otaibi pointed out that Kuwait has established a rehabilitation center specialized in providing guidance and reform for all those affected by thought outside the scope of sound thought, where members of the Center go through a program aimed at qualifying everyone with extremist ideology. Otaibi pointed out that preventing and combating the financing of terrorism is also one of the most prominent challenges facing countries in their efforts to combat the threat of terrorism. – KUNA