KUWAIT: This picture released by the Customs Department yesterday shows the endangered animals confiscated at the Nuwaiseeb land border checkpoint.

KUWAIT: Nuwaiseeb customs officers seized 20 monkeys and a pelican from a suspect who arrived from a Gulf country. The officers called the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources to collect the animals. The operation took place after the Environment Public Authority were tipped off about an attempted smuggling of endangered animals through the Nuwaiseeb land border checkpoint south of the country. It came based on regulations that bans unauthorized trade in endangered species in accordance with CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), of which Kuwait is a signatory.



In other news, the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said that a video clip on social media showing a man moving around in Hawally with a sharp object prompted policemen to locate the suspect, who took the object away and arrested him. The department also commented on a social media claim that a “wanted” Kuwaiti arrived in the country and was not arrested by saying that the person has a case at the public prosecution, but there is no arrest warrant or travel ban against him.



Separately, police arrested an Arab man who stabbed a compatriot three times during a fight. Investigations revealed that the suspect had booked an airline ticket, so a travel ban was placed on him and he was arrested at Kuwait International Airport. In another case, a lieutenant colonel fell from a high place while storming a place in Salwa. The officer sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital.



Meanwhile, a Kuwaiti youth in his 30s was detained at Salwa police station accused of attempted murder, encouraging immorality and colliding with three vehicles before escaping, Al-Jarida daily reported yesterday. A police source said a charge of attempted murder was made against him because he deliberately ran over a woman, her daughter and son. Detectives were able to arrest him hours after the incident. The man confessed to the charges except harassment.



By Hanan Al-Saadoun