WASHINGTON: There are no Kuwaitis amongst those affected by the volatile weather conditions and tornadoes sweeping several US states, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said late Saturday. The embassy in Washington and Consulates in New York and Los Angeles as well as technical bureaus are following the situation closely and maintaining contact with Kuwaiti citizens and students in the tornadoes-stricken areas, affirmed the ambassador in a press release.

Ambassador Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah expressed hopes that all were safe and urged Kuwaitis to follow local authorities’ safety guidelines and directives. Kuwaitis are urged to contact their country’s diplomatic mission and offices through the following numbers: Embassy of the State of Kuwait, Washington: +12022620758, Consulate in New York: +19172426688, Consulate in Los Angeles: +13102793644, Cultural Office: +12023642104, Health Office: +12023202415, Military Office: +12028180666.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had addressed a cable of condolences earlier on Saturday to US President Joe Biden on the demise of people due to tornadoes that hit several US states. His Highness the Amir expressed solidarity with the friendly nation, hoped to see US officials overcoming repercussions of this natural catastrophe and wishing the injured quick recovery.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of solace to President Biden expressing identical sentiments of sorrow. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent a cable of similar content to the US President.

The Foreign Ministry also voiced Kuwait’s full solidarity with the United States on Saturday over the multiple tornadoes that hit several central states and left dozens of casualties. The ministry in a statement expressed sincere condolences to the US, and American leadership and people as well as the relatives of the victims. The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those who have been injured, according to the statement. – KUNA