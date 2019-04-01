KUWAIT: The Embassy of Palestine in Kuwait marked on Sunday the 43rd anniversary of “Land Day”, the commemoration of the first intifada against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The event, which took place at the Abdulhussain Abdulredha Theater, began with folk songs to revive Palestinian heritage. Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub recalled the great actions of Kuwait in support of the Palestinian cause and reviving the Palestinian struggle against the Zionist aggression for years in order to restore their rights and land.

“While 43 years have passed since the events of the first Land Day, it continues to represent a symbol of struggle not only for Palestinian citizens of Israel, but for the general Palestinian public. For Palestinians, Land Day presents an opportunity not only to mark a past event, but also to think about creative and resilient ways to further resist Israeli land theft,” he said.

The ceremony, which was held in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation Nasser Al-Subaih. Songs by ‘Coral Zaman’ band and the Palestinian dabka were enjoyed by the audience, who sang and danced in traditional Palestinian costumes.

Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub

The ‘Land Day’ celebration will be held from March 30 to April 2 with a Palestinian photo exhibition and an exhibition of Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, as well as cultural and educational events on the Palestinian identity. On March 30, Palestinians mark Land Day to express their attachment to their land and their national identity after Israeli authorities confiscated 21 acres of Palestinian residential land in 1976, which resulted in the killing of six Palestinians and the wounding of hundreds. The Coral Zaman band was founded in Kuwait in 2016 by a youth group of artists and musicians from the Arab world to revive the original heritage of Palestine.

By Faten Omar