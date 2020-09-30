KUWAIT: Embassies in Kuwait poured in their condolences on the passing of His Highness the later Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, describing his passing as a great loss not only to Kuwait, but the entire world. Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub expressed his sincere condolences on the sad demise of His Highness the later Amir, noting that he was the greatest supporter to the Palestinian cause and people. “His Highness was an unrivalled leader, this nations sage, living conscience, beating heart and a safe haven for humanity in general,” Tahboub stressed, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

“I learnt with great sadness and sorrow the death of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” Ambassador of Turkey to Kuwait Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak said. “We are saddened to lose a ‘Humanitarian Leader’ who has made valuable contributions to Kuwait’s development as well as regional and global peace and stability efforts. On behalf of our Government, Embassy, Kuwait-Turkish community and my family, I pray to Allah Almighty to grant his mercy on the late Sheikh Sabah.”

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Elkhan Gahraman said that the news of the late Amir’s passing were deeply saddening. “I ask Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on the late leader, and may his place be in Paradise,” he said. “I express my deepest condolences to the family of the late Emir and the people and state of Kuwait, wishing everyone patience. I believe that the people and state of Kuwait will overcome this loss with endurance and take firm steps towards a bright future. I wish the friendly people and state of Kuwait great success on this path.”

“I am highly grieved to learn about the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, Amir of Kuwait,” Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider said. “He was known for his wisdom, generosity and kindness all over the world. He was known as a peace maker. He was highly regarded by Pakistani people.”

“The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait expresses sincere condolences to the Sabah family and the people of Kuwait on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” said Kairat Saki, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kuwait. “The Embassy expresses deep solidarity with the people of Kuwait in mourning the late Amir, truly a great humanitarian leader and a seeker of peace.”

“Tajikistan Embassy along with the Islamic and Arab world, and people of all friendly nations mourns over the passing of His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait,” said Dr Zubaydullo Zubaydov, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan. “At this time of irretrievable loss our prayers and thought are with Al-Sabah family, all friend and brotherly people of Kuwait. Indeed, Kuwait and the Arab world has lost the most precious man and leader. May God have mercy on him.”

Ambassador of Japan Masato Takaoka expressed “with great sorrow and grief” his deepest condolences to Al-Sabah family and people of Kuwait on the passing of His Highness the late “who played a highly significant role in developing the bilateral relations between Japan and Kuwait as well as achieving peace in the world as a great humanitarian leader.”

“On behalf of Korean people, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to Kuwaiti people regarding the passing away of the late His Highness Sheikh, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Dr Hong Youngki said. “His Highness was a humanitarian champion, a great leader devoted to peace, respected globally. Under his leadership, the bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Korea have grown stronger and risen to a new level. I will mourn together with Kuwaiti people over this great loss.”

“We have received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait,” said Ju Myong Chol, Charge D’affaires Embassy of Democratic people’s Republic of Korea in Kuwait. “I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly people of Kuwait. Sheikh Sabah was a wise and outstanding leader who has dedicated his life to the peace, security and humanitarian work in the region and world. His great achievements will remain in the hearts of the people of the world.”

“The late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a wise leader deeply loved by the people of Kuwait and widely respected by the international community, has played a pivotal role in bringing upon development and prosperity to Kuwait and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and has made significant contributions to the development of China-Kuwait relations,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement. “The Chinese side mourns with great sorrow the passing of His Highness the late Amir, and would like to extend its deepest condolences to the Al-Sabah family, the government and the people of Kuwait.”

Vietnam’s embassy expressed in a statement their “deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Kuwaiti people and the Al-Sabah family” on the passing of His Highness the late Amir. “[Sheikh Sabah] was a great leader of Kuwait, the region and the world,” the statement reads. “He was also a great contributor to the Vietnam-Kuwait relations for which we are always grateful. Prayers are with his family and the people of Kuwait at this very sad moment.”

“It is with great sadness and grief that we learned of the passing of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” the Canadian embassy said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to the Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait. His great contributions to his country and to the world will never be forgotten. His tireless dedication to serve his country for the past 40 years made him an exemplary leader on the international stage and a steady advocate for peace and stability.

He was celebrated as a humanitarian leader, and his efforts helped so many escape poverty and suffering. He was a true friend and ally of Canada who recognized the many pillars that kept our countries connected, notably trade, investment, education and humanitarian approaches to foreign policy. Kuwait and the world have lost a great statesman indeed.

The embassy of Brazil conveyed condolences on the demise of His Highness the late Amir, and released an official statement by the Brazilian government on Sheikh Sabah’s passing. “The Brazilian government has learnt, with great regret, of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” the statement reads. “Over almost 15 years as Head of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah has consolidated a period of peace and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people. He has also made a fundamental contribution to the pursue of peace in the Middle East.”

“Today, the ties of cooperation and friendship between Brazil and Kuwait are intensifying and opening up new and promising prospects for concrete progress for the benefit of both peoples. The Brazilian government presents its most heartfelt condolences to the government and Al-Sabah family, and its solidarity with the Kuwaiti people,” the statement concludes.