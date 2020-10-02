Albanian President Liir Meta offers condolences at the Kuwaiti embassy in Tirana on the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita pays respects at Kuwait’s embassy.

Djibouti Prime Minister Abdulqader Kamil Mohamed offers condolences.

CAPITALS: Albanian President Liir Meta led dignitaries who gathered at the Kuwaiti embassy in Tirana offering condolences on the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Albanian president stated during the sad ceremony that the world lost a wise leader who had given a lot for this homeland, people, his nation and the whole nation of the globe. The Albanian parliament speaker and prominent politicians attended the ceremony.

Morocco expressed its deepest condolences over the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, remembering him as a ‘great leader.’ “He was a devout humanitarian known for his far-sighted leadership,” Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said of the late Kuwaiti Amir, paying his respects at Kuwait’s embassy in the North African nation. Morocco’s top diplomat went on to say that he was confident that Kuwait’s new Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah would be able to “steer the country towards growth and development,” in the same way that his predecessor had done.

Representative of the Sultan of Brunei and second Foreign Minister Erwan bin Pehin Yusof offers condolences.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen offers his condolences at the Kuwaiti consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah (right) receives representative of the Italian government Enrico della Citta.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar offers condolences.

Djibouti Prime Minister Abdulqader Kamil Mohamed offered his sincere condolences yesterday on the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti embassy in Djibouti Republic. Kuwait’s embassy in Djibouti said, in a press statement, that Djibouti’s Foreign Minister and the official spokesman of the country Mohammad Ali Yousef, Transport Minister Moussa Ahmed, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Djibouti expressed their condolences on the demise of late Sheikh Sabah. The mourners were received by the Charge affairs of the Kuwait embassy in Djibouti Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Askari.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen offered his condolences yesterday at the Kuwaiti consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. OIC Secretary-General expressed profound sadness at the passing away of Sheikh Sabah, whose death is a great loss to Islamic world. Kuwait’s Consul General in Jeddah and Representative to the OIC Wael Youssef Al-Enezi expressed his sincere condolences to Al-Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people on the death of His Highness the late Amir.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s embassy in Brunei announced that it had opened a condolences book over the death of Sheikh Sabah. Kuwaiti ambassador to Brunei Salah Al-Mutairi expressed his sincere condolences to the ruling family, the Kuwaiti government and people on the death of the late Amir. Among the first to attend to offer condolences were the representative of the Sultan of Brunei and second Foreign Minister Erwan bin Pehin Yusof, and a number of mission’s heads accredited to Brunei, in addition to prominent personalities from the private sector and businessmen.

In the meantime, Kuwait’s Embassy in Italy opened a condolence book to receive sympathies over the late Amir’s demise. Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah received a number of dignitaries, including representative of the Italian government Enrico della Citta, who conveyed condolences of the Italian president to the Kuwaiti people and government. Also, a number of Arab ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions as well as audience extended condolences over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. Sheikh Azzam expressed appreciation to those who were keen, despite exceptional conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, to come and offer condolences over the late Amir. As the late Amir made efforts to the world and humanity, people and the world were sad over his death in recognition of his great endeavors, he said, adding that Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad made great efforts towards peace and security. The embassy also receives sympathies via email, fax and telephone, in light of preventive measures taken to combat the pandemic.

Moreover, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during a visit to Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi. “This is a very difficult day and I am here to express the condolences of the government and people of India on the passing away of the late Amir,” Jaishankar said. “His Highness was exceptionally well regarded in India. He had contributed a lot to the building of this relationship. He had come here as a foreign minister, as a special envoy, and we were actually looking forward to his visit last year so his passing away was something which has also shaken us and distressed us very deeply. At this time we express our fullest solidarity with the people of Kuwait,” he said.

Jaishankar, who was received by Kuwait Ambassador Jassem Al Najem and the embassy officials, also discussed several issues of mutual interest. During the talks with the Indian External Affairs Minister, the Ambassador recalled the visit of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to India in 2006 soon after he assumed power in the same year. He also remembered the late Amir for his role in fostering international peace and security and his leading role in the global humanitarian fields. “In particular, because we have such a large community, I think the care under his leadership is something widely appreciated in India,” Jaishankar also said. The Indian minister also applauded the good bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need of exchange of high level visits. He appreciated the Kuwaiti government for taking care of the Indian expatriates in Kuwait especially under the special care of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. He also recalled the high level visits that the late Amir had paid to India in different capacities and his role in cementing the ties. Furthermore, he expressed his wish to visit Kuwait soon adding he is in constant touch with Kuwait foreign minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. — KUNA