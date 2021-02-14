KUWAIT: Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Mohammad Al-Faris met yesterday with senior ministry officials to discuss its 2021 summer plan. During the meeting, Faris affirmed the need to tackle any issues regarding maintenance contracts.

He also stressed on the need to enable Kuwaiti workers, who represent over 90 percent of the labor force serving in the electricity and water field, to execute engineering and technical duties, the ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed preparations to face the current challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis in the country, said the statement, adding that the minister noted that 2020’s summer was the most challenging time due to the pandemic. Moreover, they discussed measures to face any emergency, workers’ safety and receiving clients’ complaints. – KUNA