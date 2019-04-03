KUWAIT: The eighth games of GCC universities and higher education institutions kicked off Tuesday evening with participation of around 730 athletes and administrators representing 16 educational institutions. The event will last for a week and will include competitions in eight games.

Jassem Al-Ansari, Deputy Director General of Applied Education and Research at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), said hosting the games, which bring together Gulf citizens from higher education institutions, is a source of pride for to PAAET as it embodies the closer relations between the GCC countries. Al-Ansari added, in a speech at the opening ceremony, that the tournament is an opportunity for GCC citizens to meet in beautiful sports competition events.

KUWAIT: The opening ceremony of the eighth GCC universities and higher education institutions games. — KUNA photos

Al-Ansari praised patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the support of the General Secretariat of GCC. For his part, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the event Dr Hussain Al-Mukaimi said that success of the competition lies in the presence of Gulf students, administrators, and faculty members in Kuwait, and expressed his deep thanks to all universities for their keenness to participate in this sports forum.

Al-Mukaimi told reporters that the Organizing Committee had completed its preparations for the competitions, which include football, volleyball, athletics, swimming, tennis, table tennis, cross-country running, and futsal. The first event of the tournament took place during in a futsal match between PAAET and Saudi Al-Jouf University, which ended with Kuwait winning 4-0. – KUNA