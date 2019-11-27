Eight liver transplants performed in one year in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Health Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Allied Medical Services Dr Fawaz Al-Rifae speaks during the conference.

KUWAIT: Health Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Allied Medical Services Dr Fawaz Al-Rifae said eight liver transplants were performed in one year at Jaber and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospitals. Speaking to journalists during the opening of the 42nd Kuwait Otorhinolaryngology Conference, Rifae said there is a schedule to start other transplant programs such as for pancreas and lungs. He also commended the first heart transplant in Kuwait and lauded the team that performed it.

Rifae said the health ministry is keen on developing the human element and equipment to be at par with rapid developments in the medical world. About the ENT conference, he said this year’s event is characterized by the partnership with the Austrian ENT Surgeries Association, Kuwait Association of Surgeons and Kuwait Society for Sleeping Disorders. He said the conference is hosting a number of experts and consultants from Austria, England, US, Australia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE, and will include workshops and several surgeries.



Chairman of the ENT departments council Dr Mutlaq Al-Saihan said 40 surgeries were conducted during the conference. He said that 25 lecturers and around 450 people participated in the conference, which will discuss scientific papers by Kuwaiti consultants, who are actively participating.



Saihan said the first day covered most topics related to microscopic ear surgeries and cochlear implants, while the second day will deal with experiences and research papers. The third day will see workshops related to the latest surgeries for snoring and respiratory asphyxia. He said the conference is an opportunity for all ENT doctors to get to acquainted with the most modern techniques and surgeries to help raise the scientific and technical level of doctors in Kuwait.

By Abdellatif Sharaa