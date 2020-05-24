



KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that 838 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count of cases to 21,302. Meanwhile, eight more deaths from Covid-19 took the death toll to 156, the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad in a statement to KUNA today.

The newly identified cases are locally transmitted, Dr. Al-Sanad said, noting that the health authorities are surveying the persons who were in contact with the patients. These cases include 134 Kuwaiti citizens, 260 Indian expats, 125 Egyptians and 86 Bangladeshis. Of these cases, 355 were identified in Farwaniya governorate, 176 in Al-Ahmadi, 120 in Hawally, 96 in Al-Jahra and 91 in the Capital City,” Dr. Al-Sanad pointed out.

On the health condition of patients, he said there are 15,029 patients who are still receiving necessary medical care, including 177 in intensive care units, he said, noting that 3,195 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, for an overall 268,154 tests carried out by the state.

Dr. Al-Sanad added that 109 persons completed the mandatory quarantine and have to spend a couple of weeks in self-isolation at home. Regarding the Covid-19 tests, he said 2,935 have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 271,089. – Kuna