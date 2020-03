By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Eight children died of suffocation after a fire gutted a house in Sabah Al-Ahmad yesterday. Firemen rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5:05 pm and rescued the children – aged between 14 years and eight months – from inside the house.

They were all in very critical condition, and later died in hospital, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said in a statement. An investigation has been opened into the incident.