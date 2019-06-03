Eid – Kuwait style

Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: After a month of fasting and worship, Eid Al-Fitr is here for people to gather and celebrate. The first thing Muslims all over the world do is head for Eid prayers held outdoors early in the morning, usually in open yards. In Kuwait, the most common tradition that is considered a must is the family gathering on the first day of Eid for lunch at the grandfather’s house. Three or four generations gather for ‘Zwarat Aleid’, wearing new outfits.

In the evening, young people meet with friends to go to entertainment places such as cinemas and cafés, for bowling, pool or skating or to restaurants for dinner. Younger children go with their parents to play areas for kids. Some people choose to travel, while others book chalets to spend the Eid holiday, which is five days long this year. Visiting cemeteries is another tradition during Eid, especially those whose relatives passed away recently or in the past few years. They visit their graves and pray for them.

In olden times, before the oil era, Kuwaiti girls used to apply henna on their hands the night before Eid, while women dyed their hair with henna. This tradition has died out (among Kuwaitis) in the present time, and only a few girls use henna. Shopping malls get crowded from the evening of the first day of Eid. Most malls also hold special celebrations and competitions for visitors. Visiting Failaka Island is also a good option for those who would like to do something different if they can’t travel, especially if they prefer to stay overnight.

By Nawara Fattahova