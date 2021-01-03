CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi reads a letter from His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan photo

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi received on Saturday a letter from His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Kuwait’s efforts to reach Arab reconciliation. The letter was handed over by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah during his meeting with President Sisi in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri and Kuwait Ambassador to Egypt Mohammad Al-Thuwaikh.

President Al-Sisi expressed, during the meeting, “great appreciation of the sincere efforts made by the State of Kuwait over the recent years to reach Arab reconciliation,” Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radhi said in a press release. President Sisi recalled that His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah started the mediation efforts and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah built on this genuine goodwill and resumed these efforts. He also commended the Saudi role in the framework of the Arab Quartet, made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, Ambassador Radhi said.

In his message to President Sisi, His Highness the Amir reviewed the efforts to bridge the rift between some Arab countries and dealt with the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Egypt. He expressed desire to further strengthen the relations with Egypt, and spoke highly of Egypt’s strategic and pivotal role in protecting the Arab national security under the leadership of President Sisi, the spokesman pointed out. President Sisi asked Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser to convey his best wishes to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, renewing Egypt’s commitment to furthering the fruitful cooperation in all areas and promoting coordination of stances on Arab issues.

He affirmed Egypt’s resolve to continue its fundamental policy and strategy towards the Arab solidarity based on mutual respect and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other nations, the spokesman noted. Both sides agreed to intensify coordination in the coming stage with a view to guarding against risks posed to the security and stability of the Arab countries, he added. – KUNA