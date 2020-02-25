Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has died aged 91. Mubarak served as Egyptian president between 1981 and 2011, but resigned as a result of the Arab Spring protests.

On May 24, 2011 Mubarak and his sons, Alaa and Gamal, were tried on charges of killing of protestors and corruption. On August 19, 2013 Mubarak was acquitted of one of the corruption charges and two days later the court ordered his release from prison.

The late president died just days after his two sons were acquitted of illicit share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule.

Before becoming president, Mubarak was a commander in the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed the presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar Sadat, whom he served as vice-president.