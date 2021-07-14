CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi received in Cairo yesterday Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, who conveyed a verbal message from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Egyptian leader regarding bilateral relations and cooperation.

Ghanem also conveyed greetings of His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sisi and wished Egypt and its people further progress and prosperity. Sisi conveyed his regards to the Kuwaiti political leadership, and reaffirmed historic relations between the two countries. – KUNA