KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his arrival at the Kuwait International Airport yesterday.-KUNA

KUWAIT: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, accompanied by a delegation of officials, arrived in Kuwait yesterday beginning an official visit during which he would hold talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Egyptian president was welcomed at the airport by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other senior State officials.

Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Khaled Yousef Al-Fulaij is heading the honorary mission accompanying president El-Sisi.The official delegation of president El-Sisi includes Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, head of the presidential Diwan Major General Mustafa Sherif and a number of government officials.

Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Tarek El Kouny said in press remarks on Friday that the visit reflects the special bond of the Egyptian and Kuwaiti people and their solidarity in the face of challenges and threats during the recent years.

This is the third official visit by President Sisi to Kuwait since he assumed office in 2014. The first visit was in January 2015 to express gratitude for Kuwait’s good solidarity with Egypt following the June 30 revolution. – Agencies