KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah meets Egypt’s Ambassador to Kuwait Tarek Al-Qouni. – KUNA

CAIRO/KUWAIT: Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower yesterday condemned recent social media comments, made by its assistant minister, deemed offensive to Kuwait and its symbols, adding that he has been suspended pending an investigation. The ministry rejects “entirely” what was said by one of its officials, highlighting that it has taken “immediate” legal action against the person responsible for this offence, read a ministry statement carried by Egypt’s state news agency (MENA).

The remarks, made on Facebook, are “considered a transgression and a breach and bear no relation the Egyptian government, whatsoever, as this official made the comments on his personal page on the social networking site.” The ministry went on to reveal that it has dismissed the assistant minister of manpower from his position, referring him to investigation “immediately” before a high-level legal committee.

The matter will be investigated with the decision taken to suspend him from office during the investigation period. The ministry concluded by expressing its “commitment to the close bilateral relations between Egypt and Kuwait, on the national and people-to-people scale, particularly in light of the nationals of both countries taking part in joint struggles. Both sides are committed to these relations and are mutually keen to develop and broaden these ties in the mutual interest of the two peoples.”

Kuwait had expressed its “strong condemnation, discontent and rejection” at “offensive remarks” made by the Egyptian official, that target Kuwait and its icons, a Kuwaiti diplomat had said on Friday, urging Cairo to take legal action against the official. Egypt’s Ambassador to Kuwait Tarek Al-Qouni was summoned in the wake of the remarks, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said in a statement.

Jarallah said the ambassador has been made aware of Kuwait’s position on the matter, explaining that the ministry formally requested Egyptian authorities to take immediate legal action against these “shameful practices,” to investigate the circumstances behind the incident and to “reevaluate the fraternal relations between both countries.”

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry will be monitoring the procedures carried out by Egyptian authorities, in light of which it “reserves the right to take any necessary action” of its own, to deter these offenses to Kuwait and its icons and to “reevaluate the brotherly relations between the two countries, ensuring that these ties are not compromised,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian ambassador was quoted as rejecting and condemning these offensive remarks, saying he had received a call from Foreign Ministry officials in Cairo, who assured him they would be carrying out the appropriate action against the official in light of these offenses. – KUNA