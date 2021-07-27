KUWAIT: All sectors of the Ministry of Education confirmed their readiness to start the school year end September through a wide range of procedures on receiving students despite current conditions and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry’s statement following the Ministry’s counseled meeting, which included Ali Al-Yaqoub the Ministry’s Undersecretary, encompassed the 2021/2022 school year arrangements inured to gradually revamp safety and security of the students.

The meeting also included the proposition of student’s full-access to school under carefully laid out and specific guidelines paralleled with the Health Ministry. Discussion revolving around proposed solutions with a detailed depiction of the process of putting the school year back on track in accordance with the mandated health requirements to better ensure the staff and students safety, were also roofed. – KUNA