Alaeddine Karim

KUWAIT: In a move to further enrich the smart learning ecosystem securely in Kuwait, the Ministry of Education of Kuwait joined forces with Microsoft to empower over 400,000 educators and students with Office 365 and Teams across Kuwait. This allows them to start their semesters online, with education institutions using Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to better connect, engage and learn in a secure digital environment.

“The Kuwaiti government has placed high importance upon prioritizing education continuity through e-learning. With public health placed front and center, the country has adopted smart solutions and tools to encourage a continuing commitment to learn and to grow,” said Alaeddine Karim, Country Manager, Microsoft Kuwait. “We are driving forward the country’s core education objectives as we enable educators and students with advanced tools and innovation. This approach features enterprise-level security and compliance that offers a secure method of remotely delivering comprehensive curriculums.”

A virtual classroom, Microsoft Teams brings conversations, content, assignments, and apps together under one easily-accessible umbrella, empowering educators to create vibrant learning environments backed up by security and privacy. The educator and student experience is assured by providing capabilities such as identity management, multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, mobile application management, conditional access, information protection with data loss prevention for files and chats, and retention policies.

With the power to build collaborative classrooms, Microsoft Teams connects with learning communities to elevate beyond a video conferencing app to a productivity app – backed by the full capabilities of Office 365 and empowering students to achieve more. The highest of standards is assured in accordance with 17 global benchmarks including HIPPA compliance, providing a high level of endorsement for the complexity of the modern environment.