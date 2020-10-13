Education ministry scrambles to return stranded teachers

KUWAIT: The education ministry prepares to coordinate with the higher health committee to bring back over 5,000 expatriate teachers stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, according to sources, Al-Jarida daily reported yesterday, quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry allowed 429 Saudi teachers who work for Kuwait’s education ministry to enter Kuwait. It gave the permission based on an education ministry request to facilitate the entrance of public school teachers into Kuwait, according to sources quoted in an Al-Qabas report published yesterday.

In the meantime, the education ministry has finished renewing the residencies of nearly 6,000 expatriate teachers and administrative employees, out of around 8,000 who submitted renewal applications, Al-Anbaa daily reported, quoting sources.