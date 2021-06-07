KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education stressed the need for grade 12 students to adhere to the specified hours in a schedule prepared in advance for the PCR swab tests in all educational areas, which helps in avoiding any crowding in schools. The schedule aims at facilitating procedures and maintaining the safety of everyone.

In a press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education said that the result of the PCR test should be accepted from any laboratory accredited by the Ministry of Health, adding that the examination period should not exceed 72 hours prior to the test. The Ministry called on all students to adhere to the PCR tests schedule, arranged according to the alphabet order, in the schools designated for taking the test by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has meanwhile reiterated that the safety and health of students comes as a priority as they prepare for the end of the 2020/21 year end exams, stressing that as medical precautionary measures are taken through the PCR COVID-19 swipe-testing program. As of Sunday morning, the education ministry alongside the health department began their COVID-19 testing campaign starting with the high school senior class and those being schooled from home. – KUNA