KUWAIT: Editors-in-chief of daily newspapers and their representatives held a meeting at Al-Anbaa newspaper in the presence of Kuwait Journalists Association to discuss the proposed amendments to media laws, as requested by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during their meeting with him lately.

The editors-in-chief presented the ideas they see necessary to improve performance in the field of media. They said some of the current laws have many flaws, such as strictness in referral to courts, in addition to contradiction in some items, particularly over the issue of fines. The attendees said current laws are criticized by the media over many aspects, as some of them refer suspects to other stricter laws, or settlements are not allowed.

They also discussed the issue of obsolescence in implementing cases and differences of periods mentioned in some laws, in addition to texts that restrict courts from reducing punishments. The existence of loose legal texts incriminates media institutions and their employees without clarity, as mentioned in national unity laws and other legislations.

The editors-in-chief insisted that current laws are restrictive towards the media, especially in the field of electronic media, which has become of great interest to the public, adding that it is necessary to carry out amendments that contribute to the enhancement of the media sector and not restrict it.