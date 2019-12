KUWAIT: Kuwait witnessed a partial solar eclipse with 80 percent of the sun’s disk covered by the moon. The eclipse started round 06:40 am and ended at around 07:48 am yesterday. Kuwait witnessed several partial solar eclipses in 1914, 1922, 1976 and 1999.







Partial solar eclipse seen in Kuwait City on December 26, 2019. The partial eclipse covered 85 percent of the sun for the first time since 1999.

A total eclipse was witnessed in Kuwait on February 25, 1952 in the era of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. According to predictions, the next total eclipse in Kuwait is expected on March 20, 2034. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat