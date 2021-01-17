KUWAIT: Cancer Awareness Nation (CAN) Board Chairman Dr Khaled Al-Saleh yesterday highlighted the importance of raising awareness regarding early detection of cancer in the head, neck and thyroid via tests to reduce these serious ailments. Saleh said in a press statement that CAN launched a cancer awareness campaign for head, neck and thyroid, which continues throughout this month, and aims to highlight importance of early detection and achieve high recovery rates.

He added that in order to spread awareness, CAN is carrying out the campaign, entitled ‘Early Detection and COVID-19 Challenge Campaign’, to relay correct information in simple and scientific ways, with focus on knowing risk factors for developing such cancers and identifying initial symptoms. The campaign began with two sessions for dentists to train on discovering initial signs of head and neck cancer, which leads to rapid tumor detection and early diagnosis, thus the patient would seek speedy treatment with higher rates of recovery, Saleh noted.

He pointed out courses were held in cooperation with the Department of Dental Affairs at the Ministry of Health in coordination with the Planning and Training Department at the Ministry. Moreover, CAN has set up four exhibitions, one at Bairaq Mall and three in cooperative societies, where managers welcomed the activity to enlighten shareholders and visitors. Furthermore, CAN has distributed brochures and gifts as part of the awareness activity, he said. – KUNA