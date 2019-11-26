KUWAIT: Recent justice ministry statistics showed the number of electronic crime cases at the courts reached 1,057 during the first half of the year, which is an increase of more than 3,300 percent compared to the first six months of 2018, with 18 cases only. Judicial sources said the cases are presented by individuals against others and by the government against individuals. They said the most notable cases are those of blackmail, threats, defamation, insults and invasion of privacy. Cases also included misuse of the phone, urging debauchery and insulting local and foreign leaders. The sources blamed the increase on social media and the wrongful use of technology, which led victims to go to courts at a rate of six cases daily. – Al-Qabas