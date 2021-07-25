KUWAIT: The board members of Diplomatic Women’s Committee – Kuwait presented the first “Halah Appreciation Award” to the participants of an event held on the occasion of Kuwaiti Women’s Day 2021. This award is the first of its kind to be presented to the distinguished Kuwaiti personalities by Sheikha Halah Bader Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Honorary President of DWC in recognition of their exceptional performance, and outstanding services for the country.

The Halah achievement award for year 2021 was presented to Anne Claire, the French Ambassador to Kuwait, Hideko Hadzialic, the Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kuwait, Kamil Abduljalil, Director of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and Dr Ahmed Al-Shatti, Director of Al-Sabah Medical Center.

DWC board members also presented a shield of honor to Sheikha Halah Al-Sabah for her dedicated efforts and valuable services for the committee, wishing her and the DWC board continued success for achieving their goals towards the development of social and cultural relations with the international community through diplomatic enclave accredited to the State of Kuwait.