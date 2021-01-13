KUWAIT: The honorary president of Diplomatic Women’s Committee Sheikha Halah Bader Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a tea gathering at English tea lounge in Sheraton hotel to bid farewell to Madame Samarguil Adamkulova, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic for her final departure from the country.

Among the attendees were Dr Tarek El-Sheikh, UN Secretary-General Representative in Kuwait with his wife, the spouse of the Austrian Ambassador, the advisor of DWC Madam Narjis Al-Shatti and members of the committee. Sheikha Halah presented new year gifts to all attendees, she also presented a souvenir of Kuwaiti heritage to the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, a box that contains many things presenting traditional Kuwaiti heritage.

At the end of the meeting, Her Excellency the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic thanked Sheikha Halah and DWC, specially Madam Nargis Al-Shatti, the advisor of the committee and Fauzia Abdul Basit, the media and public relations officer for their efforts and dedication to make DWC an eventful and a successful organization introducing Kuwaiti culture and heritage to the world through the diplomatic circle, wishing a new year ahead full of happiness, peace and health with special prayers to God to remove the scourge of this pandemic from the whole world.