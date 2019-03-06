Drug overdoses behind 115 deaths last year

KUWAIT: Around 115 people died of drug overdoses in 2018, including 50 Kuwaitis, Al-Qabas reported yesterday. The majority of the victims were youths, while morphine was the main cause of death, informed sources said. Among the dead are six women and 109 men, said the sources. Bedoons rank second after Kuwaitis with 18 victims of both genders, followed by Egyptians in third place with 10 males. The rest of the victims are of various nationalities

Money laundering

The criminal court will look on March 26 into the case of money laundering and real estate fraud in which a former MP is accused, following complaints from citizens. The detention renewal judge released the former MP on KD 20,000 bail, while the public prosecution banned him from traveling over other cases, Al-Rai reported yesterday. The misdemeanors court had earlier sentenced the former MP to one year in jail in a swindling case worth millions of dinars. He made investors believe in the existence of projects and residential apartments in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Bootlegger arrested

A driver was arrested by Ahmadi police for selling liquor, and 28 bottles of liquor were found in his sponsor’s car. Police pulled over the car driven by an Asian. When they approached it, a strong liquor odor was noticed. The driver was in an abnormal condition, so he was arrested and the liquor was found in the trunk, Al-Rai reported. He said he took advantage of his job to deliver the liquor.

Family dispute

Policemen arrested an expat in Kuwait, who after getting a call from his brother who is outside Kuwait, stormed his sister-in-law’s apartment and beat and threatened her due to a financial dispute. The woman called police for help, and the suspect was arrested. A police source said the suspect confessed to heeding his brother’s demands, who urged him to commit the crime, so he was detained, Al-Rai reported.

Immoral acts

A woman accused a person of urging her to commit immoral acts in Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorate, reported Al-Rai. The woman said the suspect chased her in the street and harassed her, and kept doing so all the way to her home. Policemen, relying on the license plate number, identified him and he will be arrested.