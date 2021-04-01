

KUWAIT: As Kuwait fights to tighten its grip on the growing COVID-19 infection rates, works are ongoing to prepare a drive-thru vaccination station on the southern island of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway, which the government is setting up in hopes of speeding up the vaccination process against the disease.

During the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Monday, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said that hospital admissions and the number of people needing critical care remain on an upward trajectory, while the recovery rate reached 93 percent.

Looking to accelerate the national rollout of COVID-19 shots, the Cabinet approved the Health Ministry’s request to open the new drive-thru vaccination station, the minister announced, urging the public to get inoculated and march towards “herd immunity.” – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh