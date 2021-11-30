KUWAIT: ABQAURP is pleased to announce the recent certification of Dr Aysha John, CHCQM. Dr John passed the Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification Examination on September 22, 2021 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Dr John joins fellow Diplomates of ABQAURP who, for over 40 years, have shown their commitment to, and specialized focus on, quality care and patient safety; distinguishing them from their colleagues by becoming HCQM Certified.

HCQM Certification (www.abqaurp.org/certification) has always focused on streamlining the delivery of health care while maintaining quality and safety but now positions itself at the forefront of quality care as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) begins to implement its mandates to focus on safety and the continuum of care.

Professionals who have achieved HCQM Certification demonstrate deep commitment to patient safety, health care quality, and effective care, while addressing the need for effectiveness, efficiency, utilization review, safety, and timeliness.