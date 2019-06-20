KUWAIT: Jahra Security Department launched a campaign in Jahra and Sulaibiya industrial areas as well as the Jahra vegetable market, old Jahra, Kabd Road and Jahra stables under the supervision of Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah. The campaign resulted in arresting 70 persons in violation of residency law and 50 absconders without papers, while 57 citations were issued.

National identity centers ready

The relations and security information department at the interior ministry said the department of nationality and travel documents has completed installing equipment at electronic passport centers (national identity centers). The department said starting from July 1, nationality and passports services will be presented at the national identity service centers instead of citizen service centers.

Oil sector emergency plan

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad held a meeting to coordinate with several oil sector companies in order to implement cooperation procedures with them and activate them in case of emergencies at any oil facility.



KFSD, KIPIC ink deal

KFDS Director General Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad signed a cooperation protocol with CEO of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Hatim Al-Awadhi yesterday morning in the presence of Deputy Director General for Firefighting Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees and Deputy Director General for Prevention Maj Gen Khalid Fahd.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun